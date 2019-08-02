Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Works ninth in extra-innings win
Garcia tossed a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in an extra-innings win over the Twins.
The southpaw entered the game with the Marlins down 4-1, and his efforts set the stage for a rally in the bottom of the ninth and an eventual walkoff homer from Harold Ramirez in the 12th. Garcia is one of the favorites to get saves in a Miami bullpen that lost Sergio Romo and Nick Anderson at the trade deadline, but it won't be clear who manager Don Mattingly trusts to close until the club actually has a save situation to protect.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...