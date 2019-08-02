Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Not starting Friday
Grichuk (mouth) is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grichuk was removed from Thursday's game after fouling a pitch off his mouth and will take at least one day to recover. According to Davidi, the 27-year-old received some dental work but otherwise avoided injury. Lourdes Gurriel, Derek Fisher and Cavan Biggio represent the Blue Jays' outfield Friday.
