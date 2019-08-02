Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch

Scherzer (back) played catch Friday for the first time since landing on the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The typically durable veteran landed on the injured list for the second time in the month in late July, this time due to a mild rhomboid strain in his back. He could return as soon as Monday, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so.

