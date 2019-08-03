O'Neill landed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist strain Saturday.

O'Neill sat Thursday against the Cubs with what was originally described as a minor hand injury, but the original diagnosis and severity were apparently both incorrect. The move clears a spot for Marcell Ozuna's return from a pair of broken fingers. Ozuna's presence will seemingly cut into O'Neill's playing time once he's healthy again, though the latter's .279/.316/.434 season slash line should still be decent enough to earn him some at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories