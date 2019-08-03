Garneau was claimed off waivers by the A's on Saturday.

Josh Phegley (thumb) is on the injured list and top prospect Sean Murphy (knee) is on the shelf at Triple-A, so Garneau will provide some organizational depth at catcher over the rest of the season. He hit .232/.346/.362 with two home runs in 82 plate appearances with the Angels before being designated for assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories