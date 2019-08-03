Rockies' David Dahl: Lands on injured list

Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain Saturday.

Dahl suffered the injury while changing directions in the outfield Friday. The nature of the sprain suggests that his absence won't be brief, though the Rockies have yet to provide a target return date. Ian Desmond will likely slide back to center field in his absence, with Raimel Tapia starting in left. Yonathan Daza was recalled to presumably fill a bench role.