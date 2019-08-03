Daza was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday.

Daza could have a shot to remain in the big leagues for the rest of the season, with David Dahl's high ankle sprain potentially keeping him out of action until rosters expand in September. Daza grabbed just one hit in six games with the Rockies earlier in the season but has had a strong year for Triple-A Albuquerque, hitting .364/404/.548 with 11 homers and 12 steals. He hasn't hit below .300 at any minor-league stop that's lasted more than 10 games since 2013, though he hadn't shown any power prior to this season.

