Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard at Coors
Bumgarner did not factor into the decision after giving up five runs on eight hits (two home runs) while walking one and striking out two over five innings in a 6-5 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
Bumgarner fell victim to a warm night at Coors Field (92 degrees at first pitch), giving up two homers to two of the Rockies' top power bats (Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story). The burly southpaw was on a roll prior to Saturday's hiccup, posting a 2.51 ERA with a 5.9 K/BB ratio over his last six starts. Bumgarner survived the trade deadline and gets to remain in one of the more pitcher-friendly home venues in baseball. The 30-year-old will return to cavernous Oracle Park in a matchup against the Phillies on Thursday.
