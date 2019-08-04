Braves' Brian McCann: Out of Sunday's lineup

McCann is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

McCann has split starts with Tyler Flowers over the last nine contests, and that trend continues after McCann went 0-for-1 with two walks and a hit by pitch Saturday. The 35-year-old has an .883 OPS with five extra-base hits (three doubles and two homers) in 13 games since the All-Star break.

