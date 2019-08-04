Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Day off Sunday

Cain is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs.

Cain is 3-for-17 through his first five games of the road trip so he'll head to the bench for the series finale. Trent Grisham, Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich will man the outfield from left to right for the Brewers on Sunday.

