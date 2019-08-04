Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Sunday
Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Peralta started the last four contests but will take a seat for Sunday's series finale with left-hander Patrick Corbin on the mound for Washington. Tim Locastro will lead off and start in left field in his absence.
