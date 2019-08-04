Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smith recently overcame a bout with a sore right big toe and started in Saturday night's loss, so it's not surprising he'll rest for the day game in the series finale. Max Stassi draws the nod behind the plate for the Angels in what could develop into a timeshare situation now that incumbent starter Jonathan Lucroy is no longer on the 40-man roster.