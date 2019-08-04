Robles is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Robles went 0-for-2 with a run scored and was hit by two pitches Saturday, though he never exited the game. There's been no reported injury for the 22-year-old, so it just looks to be a day off since he is 1-for-16 in his last five games. Gerardo Parra is starting in center field Sunday.