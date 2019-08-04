Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in Sunday's lineup

Crawford is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Crawford suffered a jammed shoulder Thursday but was in the lineup the last two contests, going 1-for-9 with one run scored and two RBI. Donovan Solano will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories