Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in Sunday's lineup
Crawford is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Crawford suffered a jammed shoulder Thursday but was in the lineup the last two contests, going 1-for-9 with one run scored and two RBI. Donovan Solano will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday in his stead.
