Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Returns to majors
Stevenson was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Stevenson was sent to the minors July 26 but makes a quick return to the big leagues with Howie Kendrick (hamstring) moving to the injured list. The 25-year-old figures to serve as a reserve outfield option for the Nationals.
