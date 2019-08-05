Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pruitt has thrown 20.2 innings for the Rays this season over seven relief appearances, recording an unimpressive 5.66 ERA and a low 18.2 percent strikeout rate. Yonny Chirinos (finger) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

