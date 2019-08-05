Turnbull (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the White Sox.

Turnbull recorded a solid 3.65 ERA in 19 starts prior to landing on the injured list in late July with a back strain. Both his 20.5 percent strikeout rate and his 8.9 percent walk rate are slightly worse than average, hinting at some possible regression, but neither number is particularly poor. Jordan Zimmermann (neck) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.