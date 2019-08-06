Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Returns to lineup

Martinez (back) will slot in as the designated hitter and bat third Tuesday against Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Martinez was scratched from Monday's lineup due to a back issue, but he's been cleared to return Tuesday, indicating that the issue wasn't particularly severe. The slugger is hitting .343 with four homers and 10 RBI over his last 10 contests, so the Red Sox will be more than happy to get Martinez back into the mix.