Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Undergoes knee surgery
Pedroia underwent a left knee joint preservation procedure Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The operation was performed by Dr. Matt Provencher and was deemed successful. Pedroia, who noted earlier in the year that he was contemplating retirement, will begin his rehab in Arizona. The veteran second baseman has appeared in just nine games over the past two years due to ongoing knee problems.
