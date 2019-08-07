Hess gave up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees.

Hess was summoned from Triple-A Norfolk to make a spot start July 29 in San Diego and didn't make a case for sticking in the rotation after surrendering five runs on six hits -- including four home runs -- in 4.2 innings to take the loss. His issues with the long ball continued in his second appearance out of the bullpen since that spot start, as both of the hits he allowed left the yard. It wouldn't be hyperbolic to call Hess the worst pitcher in all of fantasy baseball, as his 7.42 ERA and 7.43 FIP rank last among all hurlers who have covered 70-plus innings this season.