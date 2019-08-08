Paxton (7-6) gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven through 6.2 innings to take the win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Paxton gave up a solo home run in the fourth inning but was otherwise masterful in the quality start. For the first time in six starts, Paxton was able to get through the first inning without allowing a run. The left-hander has a 4.40 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 20 starts this season. Paxton will make his next start Monday in the first game of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.