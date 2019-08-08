Yankees' Brett Gardner: Retreats to bench

Gardner is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Gardner has started six of seven games sine returning from the injured list at the beginning of August, going 10-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs, a stolen base and a 2:2 BB:K during that stretch. He'll get what appears to be a routine breather Thursday as the Yankees go with an outfield consisting of Cameron Maybin, Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge from left to right.