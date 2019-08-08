Johnson will start Friday against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Johnson will join the rotation in place of the injured David Price, who was placed on the IL with a wrist injury Thursday. The swingman pitched three innings during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees in what was his first appearance with the big club since June 22, allowing thee runs on eight hits while striking out two batters and issuing zero walks.

