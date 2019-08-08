Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set to start Friday
Johnson will start Friday against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Johnson will join the rotation in place of the injured David Price, who was placed on the IL with a wrist injury Thursday. The swingman pitched three innings during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees in what was his first appearance with the big club since June 22, allowing thee runs on eight hits while striking out two batters and issuing zero walks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Activated, targeting 12-15 outs•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could start next weekend•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pitching session coming up•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Out with intestinal issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal