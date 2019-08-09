White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not starting Friday
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Sanchez started the last 36 games at the keystone for the White Sox but will take a seat Friday after posting a .639 OPS in that stretch. Leury Garcia will take over at second base while Ryan Cordell starts in center field.
