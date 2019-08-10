Castro went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta.

The Marlins only managed nine hits on the night, so Castro carried a lot more than his fair share of the offensive load. The 29-year-old is now slashing .343/.361/.629 through the first nine games of August with three of his 11 homers on the year.

