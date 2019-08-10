Marlins' Starlin Castro: Goes yard again
Castro went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta.
The Marlins only managed nine hits on the night, so Castro carried a lot more than his fair share of the offensive load. The 29-year-old is now slashing .343/.361/.629 through the first nine games of August with three of his 11 homers on the year.
More News
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pops 10th homer•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Settles in as primary third baseman•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Gets first start at third base•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Stays put at deadline•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pounds eighth homer•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Breaks up no-hitter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...