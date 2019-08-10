Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup
Benintendi is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
He remarkably has six three-hit games in his past 18 games and nine multi-hit games over that span. Sam Travis starts in left field against southpaw Andrew Heaney.
