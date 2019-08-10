Athletics' Mark Canha: On base four times in win

Canha went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Canha now sports a career-high .381 on-base percentage, as he continues to draw walks at a career-best 13.9 percent clip. The veteran also sports his stingiest strikeout rate (20.6 percent) since his rookie campaign in 2015 and has equaled his personal high-water mark in home runs (17) as well.