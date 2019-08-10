Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again Saturday
Yelich (back) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Yelich will miss his fourth straight contest with a sore back. The Brewers haven't ruled him out for the remainder of the weekend just yet, so he'll likely be re-evaluated prior to Sunday's clash before deciding his availability for the series finale. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Yelich was spotted on the field prior to Saturday's matchup with a bat in his hands.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Could be back this weekend•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Still out Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sits for second straight•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: May take another day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting maintenance day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Bows out of starting nine•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...