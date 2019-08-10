Yelich (back) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Yelich will miss his fourth straight contest with a sore back. The Brewers haven't ruled him out for the remainder of the weekend just yet, so he'll likely be re-evaluated prior to Sunday's clash before deciding his availability for the series finale. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Yelich was spotted on the field prior to Saturday's matchup with a bat in his hands.

