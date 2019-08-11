Pillar went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Pillar has been on an absolute tear over his last 10 starts, slashing .361/.378/.722 with three home runs and two steals over that span. The 30-year-old is just one long ball away from tying his career-best mark of 16, and he has a realistic shot at reaching the 20-homer plateau (to go along with double-digit steals) with 44 games left this season.

