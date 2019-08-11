Giants' Buster Posey: Out of Sunday's lineup
Posey is not in Sunday's lineup against the Phillies.
He is hitting .256 with three home runs in 23 games since the All-Star break. Stephen Vogt will start at catcher and hit cleanup.
