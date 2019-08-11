Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 11 in no-decision
Verlander surrendered four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out 11 over five innings Sunday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.
Verlander gave up a run in the first inning, followed by one in the second and two in the fifth prior to being lifted with a one-run deficit. Heading into Sunday's outing, the 36-year-old hadn't allowed more than two runs in a start since July 5, so this was an uncharacteristic performance from the former MVP. Verlander owns a 2.82 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with a 217:34 K:BB over 162.2 innings this season.
