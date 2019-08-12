Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next rehab start set

Hernandez (lat) will make his next rehab start with Low-A Everett at some point this coming week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez made his most recent rehab start for High-A Modesto, but he'll come down a notch in competition for his next appearance. The right-hander is expected to make the leap all the way to Triple-A Tacoma following his forthcoming outing, but he'll need to demonstrate an ability to consistently get outs at the level just below the majors before activation is considered.

