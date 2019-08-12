Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Back from IL
The Nationals reinstated Kendrick (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Before moving to the IL earlier this month with the mild hamstring strain, Kendrick had thrived in a part-time capacity with the Nationals this season, slashing an impressive .316/.367/.526 with 12 home runs in 275 plate appearances. Though he's ostensibly healthy again, Kendrick's lengthy injury history makes it unlikely he'll be counted on to take on a sizable role over the final two months of the season. Expect the 36-year-old to see most of his starts against left-handed pitching while working in the short side of a platoon at first base with Matt Adams.
