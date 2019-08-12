Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Sent to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Stevenson to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Stevenson will surrender his spot on the Washington bench to Howie Kendrick (hamstring), who was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The outfielder drew positive reviews for his work as a pinch hitter during his week-long stay in Washington and may not have to wait until rosters expand in September to receive his next callup.
