The Nationals optioned Stevenson to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Stevenson will surrender his spot on the Washington bench to Howie Kendrick (hamstring), who was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The outfielder drew positive reviews for his work as a pinch hitter during his week-long stay in Washington and may not have to wait until rosters expand in September to receive his next callup.

