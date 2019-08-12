Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Starting at DH
Smoak is starting at DH and hitting cleanup Monday against the Rangers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Freddy Galvis out of the picture -- he was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Monday -- Smoak could start to see more time at designated hitter moving forward, as Cavan Biggio and Brandon Drury will likely cover second and first base more often, respectively. The veteran slugger has failed to get things going in the second half, as he's hitting just .169 with four home runs and a .642 OPS in 25 games since the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...