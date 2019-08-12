Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Starting at DH

Smoak is starting at DH and hitting cleanup Monday against the Rangers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Freddy Galvis out of the picture -- he was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Monday -- Smoak could start to see more time at designated hitter moving forward, as Cavan Biggio and Brandon Drury will likely cover second and first base more often, respectively. The veteran slugger has failed to get things going in the second half, as he's hitting just .169 with four home runs and a .642 OPS in 25 games since the All-Star break.