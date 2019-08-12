Choi is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Choi will give way to Jesus Aguilar at first base for Monday's series opener in San Diego as the Rays go with a righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Joey Lucchesi. Since the start of August, Choi is 3-for-21 with a 5:6 BB:K.