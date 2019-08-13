Yankees' James Paxton: Strikes out seven in win
Paxton (8-6) allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Orioles on Monday.
Since just before the All-Star break, Paxton has been excellent in the strikeout category, posting 53 punchouts in his last 38 innings. Paxton has also won three straight outings and owns a 2.89 ERA during that stretch. He has a 4.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 108.1 innings this season. Paxton will look to continue this hot streak in his next start Saturday at home against the Indians.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...