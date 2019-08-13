Paxton (8-6) allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Orioles on Monday.

Since just before the All-Star break, Paxton has been excellent in the strikeout category, posting 53 punchouts in his last 38 innings. Paxton has also won three straight outings and owns a 2.89 ERA during that stretch. He has a 4.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 108.1 innings this season. Paxton will look to continue this hot streak in his next start Saturday at home against the Indians.