DeSclafani (7-7) gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three through four innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Monday.

DeSclafani gave up three runs in the first inning, and gave up a three-run home run in the fourth frame. The right-hander delivered his shortest outing since May 24 and the six runs were a season-high. DeSclafani has a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. DeSclafani will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.