Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Gives up six runs in loss
DeSclafani (7-7) gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three through four innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Monday.
DeSclafani gave up three runs in the first inning, and gave up a three-run home run in the fourth frame. The right-hander delivered his shortest outing since May 24 and the six runs were a season-high. DeSclafani has a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. DeSclafani will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Gets win in shaky outing•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Charged with loss•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields one run in five frames•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Saddled with fifth loss•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Homer-prone in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Provides quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...