Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Exits with apparent injury
Tatis was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Tatis was visited by the athletic trainer after he appeared to tweak something during his sixth-inning at-bat, and he didn't retake the field for the following frame. The 20-year-old appeared to be stretching out part of his midsection, but the specifics of the issue likely won't be clear until the Padres announce the injury.
