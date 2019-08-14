Devenski (2-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits over two innings.

Pressed into emergency starting duty when Gerrit Cole strained his hamstring in the bullpen while warming up, Devenski got tagged for all three runs in the second inning and got stuck with the decision when the Astros couldn't solve Ivan Nova. Devenski should return to middle relief work after this due to his pedestrian 4.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB through 54 innings on the year.