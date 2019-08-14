Astros' Chris Devenski: Takes loss in nightcap
Devenski (2-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits over two innings.
Pressed into emergency starting duty when Gerrit Cole strained his hamstring in the bullpen while warming up, Devenski got tagged for all three runs in the second inning and got stuck with the decision when the Astros couldn't solve Ivan Nova. Devenski should return to middle relief work after this due to his pedestrian 4.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB through 54 innings on the year.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Starting Tuesday's nightcap•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Escapes Coors appearance unscathed•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Makes first hitless outing•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Throws multiple innings•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Turning around bad start•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Settles arbitration case•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start