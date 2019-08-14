Brewers' Ryan Braun: Resting Wednesday

Braun is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Braun will sit for the afternoon game after logging starts in the outfield in each of the past four contests and going 5-for-13 with an RBI and a run. Rookie Trent Grisham will fill in for Braun in left field and lead off for Milwaukee.

More News
Our Latest Stories