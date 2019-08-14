Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Out against lefty

Murphy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy will give way to Yonder Alonso at first base Wednesday with lefty Robbie Ray starting for the Diamondbacks. The veteran infielder is slashing .250/.267/.295 with zero home runs since the start of the month (eight games).

