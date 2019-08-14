Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Hoffman will head back to the minors after getting shelled for seven runs on six hits over just two innings in a spot start against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The right-hander has struggled mightily during his time in the majors this season, compiling a 7.81 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 40.1 innings. Yency Almonte was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while the Rockies have yet to announce who will replace Hoffman in the rotation.

