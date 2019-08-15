Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Likely heading to injured list
Tatis (back) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Tatis was removed from Tuesday's contest with lower-back spasms and was subsequently held out of the lineup Wednesday, though he indicated that he was looking to return to the starting nine Friday. The 20-year-old didn't travel with the team to Philadelphia and will undergo further testing Thursday. The Friars may take the cautious approach with their young shortstop and hope he's ready to be activated after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Luis Urias figures to shift over to shortstop from the keystone while he's sidelined.
