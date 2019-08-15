Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Clubs grand slam

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a double and a grand slam in Wednesday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs.

The catcher has now gone yard in consecutive games while collecting multiple hits in three straight, boosting Realmuto's slash line through 13 contests in August to .333/.415/.667. His numbers across the board look remarkably similar to his performance in 2017 and 2018, with the difference being that the Phillies still have 42 games left on their schedule for him to pad them further.