Twins' Michael Pineda: Activated ahead of start
Pineda (triceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday ahead of his scheduled start against the Rangers.
As expected, Pineda will rejoin Minnesota's rotation after a brief stay on the injured list with a right triceps strain. The 30-year-old right-hander posted a 2.59 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in four second-half starts (24.1 innings) prior to landing on the shelf. Randy Dobnak was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Pineda.
