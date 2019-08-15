Romano was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Romano was shelled against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks while recording just two outs (one via strikeout). The right-hander, who owns a 4.55 ERA and 72:24 K:BB in 63.1 innings at Triple-A this season, should be back when rosters expand in September. Matt Bowman was recalled from Louisville in a corresponding move.

