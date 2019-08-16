Castro went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Castro didn't record an extra-base hit, instead relying on timely hits in the big performance. He delivered two separate run-scoring singles as well a sacrifice fly to account for his RBI production. Though Castro has largely provided an empty .261/.285/.380 line this season, he is in the midst of a productive stretch, driving in 11 runs across his last seven contests.