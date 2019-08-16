Yankees' Chance Adams: Sent back to minors
Adams allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings Thursday night against the Indians. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.
Adams was lit up by Cleveland on the way to a 19-5 loss in the series opener, though his team was already facing a big deficit when he entered the game. The 25-year-old has now given up at least one run in each of his last six outings, resulting in a demotion. He's accrued a 7.48 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with a 16:10 K:BB over 21.2 innings this season in the majors.
