Adams allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings Thursday night against the Indians. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.

Adams was lit up by Cleveland on the way to a 19-5 loss in the series opener, though his team was already facing a big deficit when he entered the game. The 25-year-old has now given up at least one run in each of his last six outings, resulting in a demotion. He's accrued a 7.48 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with a 16:10 K:BB over 21.2 innings this season in the majors.