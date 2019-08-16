Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up 24th save

Iglesias got the save against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up one earned run on one hit over 1.1 innings before closing out the Reds' 2-1 victory. He struck out one and walked one.

Tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead, it wasn't an entirely clean outing for the right-hander, but he was able to limit the damage to one run and successfully convert his 24th save of the season. Iglesias had made eight straight scoreless appearances coming into the contest, so he's been pitching well of late, although this performance brings his ERA back up 4.01 to go along with a 1.28 WHIP over 51.2 innings.